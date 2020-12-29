Brokerages Expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to post $49.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.30 million. U.S. Well Services reported sales of $92.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year sales of $245.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.40 million to $246.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $250.05 million, with estimates ranging from $247.80 million to $252.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 million. U.S. Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 64.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USWS. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 239.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 485,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 342,476 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:USWS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. U.S. Well Services has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.02.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

