Brokerages Set Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Target Price at $23.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AOSL. BidaskClub upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:AOSL traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,884. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $581.17 million, a PE ratio of 399.50 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $1,457,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bing Xue sold 3,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $87,901.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,537 over the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 805,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after buying an additional 304,800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

