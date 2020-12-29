Brokerages Set Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Target Price at $44.62

Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.62.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $41.83. 2,645,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,160,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

