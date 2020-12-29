Brokerages Set Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Target Price at $24.75

Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 32.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 47,951 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 527.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 73,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $22.84. 18,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,845. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 0.36. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $989.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.39 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

