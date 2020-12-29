Brokerages Set MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Target Price at $30.36

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.36.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGNX shares. BidaskClub raised MacroGenics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of MGNX traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.55. 3,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,529. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.43. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $32.18.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $31,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 164.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,949 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the second quarter worth approximately $41,880,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,961,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,783,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,309,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,181,000 after acquiring an additional 740,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

