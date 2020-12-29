Brokerages Set Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Target Price at $152.87

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.87.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

NYSE MSI traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $169.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,297. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.66 and its 200-day moving average is $154.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $10,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 335.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

