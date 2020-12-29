Brokerages Set New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) PT at $1.83

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on NGD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC upgraded New Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on New Gold from $1.55 to $1.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,276,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208,839 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 117.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 58,335 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 120.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 162,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 89,034 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at $98,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,354,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,766,998. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

