Brokerages Set The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Target Price at $117.00

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank increased its stake in The Allstate by 7.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 13,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in The Allstate by 17.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in The Allstate by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in The Allstate by 43.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Allstate by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $107.47 on Friday. The Allstate has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.73.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

