Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Monday, December 28th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. William Blair also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $28.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

NYSE TPX opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $5,337,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,551,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,551,000 after buying an additional 148,902 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,905,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,065,000 after purchasing an additional 765,718 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 33.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,001,000 after purchasing an additional 256,486 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 18.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,268,000 after purchasing an additional 97,919 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 59.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,815,000 after buying an additional 158,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

