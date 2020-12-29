BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 2,380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 3,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Separately, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF)

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at November 10th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2020 of approximately of $946M.

