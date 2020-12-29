Bull Horn (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) Stock Price Up 10%

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU)’s stock price rose 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $11.77. Approximately 747,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 540% from the average daily volume of 116,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07.

Bull Horn Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BHSEU)

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

