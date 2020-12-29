CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. CAE reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $528.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on CAE from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CAE in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CAE from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.41. 15,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,327. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 152.40, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CAE has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $31.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CAE by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in CAE by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in CAE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in CAE in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

