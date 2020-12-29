Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Caesarstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of CSTE stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. Caesarstone has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $123.92 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Caesarstone by 21.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 48,011 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Caesarstone by 36.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Caesarstone by 53.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Caesarstone by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caesarstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

