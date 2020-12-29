CaixaPay Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BTC-Alpha and IDAX. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $126,314.15 and approximately $8.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00024120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00143436 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00196356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.21 or 0.00607838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00326726 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018661 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00055863 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com.

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

CaixaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

