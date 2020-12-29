California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,783,000 after purchasing an additional 490,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,707,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,748,000 after buying an additional 721,270 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,592,000 after buying an additional 15,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,087,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,574,000 after buying an additional 63,005 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.28 million, a PE ratio of -359.21 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSUR. BidaskClub cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

