California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $32.99.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

