California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.11 Million Stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Textainer Group worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $838,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 174,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 43,520 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 38,074 shares during the period. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TGH shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Textainer Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th.

NYSE:TGH opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.57.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Textainer Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $149.13 million for the quarter.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

