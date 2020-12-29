California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.42 Million Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGNX. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the second quarter worth $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 150,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 1.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RGNX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

In other REGENXBIO news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $904,715.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,708 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,126. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average is $33.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.95. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $54.97.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 572.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

