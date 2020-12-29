California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,427 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tronox were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TROX. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tronox by 1.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 128,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tronox by 49.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 205,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 68,350 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the third quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the third quarter worth approximately $2,045,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TROX opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.81 and a beta of 2.95. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.34 million. Tronox had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tronox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

