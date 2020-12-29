California State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of StoneX Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNEX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $340,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,054,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John Radziwill sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $1,605,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,801.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,730 shares of company stock worth $7,086,204 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

SNEX stock opened at $57.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $65.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.39.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $2.45. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.10 million.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial segment offers risk management and hedging services, execution and clearing of exchange-traded and OTC products, voice brokerage, market intelligence, and physical trading, as well as commodity financing and logistics services.

