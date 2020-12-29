Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $259.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will post sales of $259.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $238.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $275.00 million. Callon Petroleum reported sales of $196.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year sales of $999.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $975.90 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $290.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.70 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $9.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.34. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 3,971,054 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 888,489 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,463 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 32.1% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 172,924 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 41,985 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 11.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 153,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 35.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares during the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

