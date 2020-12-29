Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (COG.L) (LON:COG) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.50

Shares of Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (COG.L) (LON:COG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 64.50 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 64.50 ($0.84), with a volume of 74810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.75).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 55.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 46.42. The company has a market cap of £20.11 million and a PE ratio of -10.17.

About Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (COG.L) (LON:COG)

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops digital health solutions in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online patient recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from Phases IÂ-IV or a cognitive testing software that enhances the chances of success and minimizing the risk of failure in neuroscience research; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps for data collection to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

