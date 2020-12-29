Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Camtek from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.60.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $21.55 on Friday. Camtek has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.74 million, a P/E ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Camtek will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Camtek by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Camtek by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Camtek by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 48,538 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Camtek by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Camtek by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

