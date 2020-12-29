Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $268.80 Million

Analysts expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to post $268.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $263.90 million to $273.70 million. Cantel Medical reported sales of $288.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cantel Medical.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Cantel Medical from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cantel Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

NYSE:CMD traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,758. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cantel Medical has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $80.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average of $52.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

