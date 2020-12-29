Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $121.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $168.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NBIX. BidaskClub raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

NBIX opened at $95.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.72 and a beta of 1.00. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $136.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day moving average is $108.08.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $155,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,022.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $307,744.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,040,425.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,249 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

