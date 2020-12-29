CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. CarGurus reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

CARG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CarGurus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,814. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13.

In other CarGurus news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 1,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $41,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,960.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 250,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,503,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,418 shares of company stock valued at $8,557,242. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in CarGurus by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 32,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,539,000 after purchasing an additional 507,305 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

