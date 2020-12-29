Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded Cars.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cars.com from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.33.

CARS stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cars.com will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cars.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,773,000 after buying an additional 107,730 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cars.com by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,480,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,041,000 after buying an additional 298,596 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Cars.com by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,993,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,484,000 after buying an additional 758,029 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Cars.com by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,853,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after buying an additional 100,506 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Cars.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

