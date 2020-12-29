Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Receives $17.63 Average PT from Analysts

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Cascades and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cascades from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cascades from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. CIBC cut their price objective on Cascades from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cascades from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. Cascades has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

