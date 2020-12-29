Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Stock Price Down 1%

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF)’s stock price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.65 and last traded at $24.65. 116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CWQXF shares. Pareto Securities lowered Castellum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63.

Castellum AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWQXF)

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

