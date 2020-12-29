Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 16.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 18,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $962,569.60. Also, Director Mara G. Aspinall sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,682 shares of company stock valued at $21,195,424 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $73.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.72. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.68 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 million. On average, analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTL. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.