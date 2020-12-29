Castle (CSTL) Achieves Market Cap of $11,005.75

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 100.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, Castle has traded 130.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Castle has a total market capitalization of $11,005.75 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00029321 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.04 or 0.00382949 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00034231 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.84 or 0.01530667 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000054 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 20,460,244 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL.

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.