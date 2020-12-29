Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CBIO. ValuEngine raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of CBIO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 226,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,147. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $131.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.05.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBIO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

