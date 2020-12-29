Ccore Tops 24 Hour Volume of $32.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Ccore token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. Ccore has a market capitalization of $6,822.12 and $32.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00025148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00141342 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00204937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.13 or 0.00605360 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00326721 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018616 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00055259 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io.

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

