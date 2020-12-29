Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.41

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ceconomy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.

About Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY)

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.