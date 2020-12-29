Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives $116.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of CE opened at $127.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.74 and its 200-day moving average is $109.20. Celanese has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $138.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.26. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,184.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Celanese by 13.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Celanese by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

