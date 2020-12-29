Celer Network (CELR) Market Capitalization Achieves $23.90 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including TOKOK, Bilaxy, Binance and Gate.io. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $23.90 million and $2.44 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00043034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00287149 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00016027 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00028465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.52 or 0.02135078 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

CELR is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,283,347 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network.

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Gate.io, Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

