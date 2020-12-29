Celo Dollar (CUSD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $239,779.00

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $18.52 million and $239,779.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003715 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00044180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.23 or 0.00290830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00030172 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $571.39 or 0.02124184 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

CUSD is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 18,530,342 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

Celo Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

