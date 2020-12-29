Century Aluminum Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,262 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 672% compared to the typical volume of 293 call options.

Century Aluminum stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.33. 28,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,040. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.40 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. Analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $118,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,189 shares of company stock valued at $663,366 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 164.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,306,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,664,000 after buying an additional 2,675,140 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 0.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,822,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 103.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,533,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after buying an additional 1,289,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 43.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 235,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $4,635,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

