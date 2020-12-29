Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Trading Down 9.7%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)’s share price traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.90 and last traded at $33.90. 828,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,336,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.54.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Certara Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

