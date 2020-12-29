Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Director Timothy B. Anderson Sells 39,336 Shares

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $326,882.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,239.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CERS stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Cerus alerts:

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. The company had revenue of $23.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CERS. ValuEngine lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Cerus during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cerus during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cerus by 378.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Cerus during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Cerus during the second quarter valued at $77,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.