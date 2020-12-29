Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,001 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HWKN. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 18.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 224.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the second quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HWKN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hawkins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average of $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $555.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.92 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

