Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 212,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 44,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XENT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research raised Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Shares of XENT opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $31.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.78 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

