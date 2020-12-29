Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACEL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACEL) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 41.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 199.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 22.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACEL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

ACEL stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $136.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.37 million.

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $866,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,261,383 shares in the company, valued at $41,037,118.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $118,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,867.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,050.

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

