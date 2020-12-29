Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,124 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,437,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 797,572 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,000 after purchasing an additional 763,905 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,029,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 367,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,385,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,314,000 after acquiring an additional 227,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,578,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,197,000 after acquiring an additional 165,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRTX opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 239.26, a current ratio of 239.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $825.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

