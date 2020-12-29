Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes $3.19 Million Position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 106,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Nkarta as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Nkarta during the third quarter worth about $184,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTX stock opened at $67.40 on Tuesday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $79.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.89.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

