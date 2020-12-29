Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$233.29 million for the quarter.

