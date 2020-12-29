Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.22

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.22 and traded as high as $5.75. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 194,990 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHE.UN shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.17.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$531.52 million and a P/E ratio of -3.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.90%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.