Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) fell 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.70. 3,419,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 2,390,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

A number of analysts have commented on CHS shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.76.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $203.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. Research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 105.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 110.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 69.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 559.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 66,939 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

