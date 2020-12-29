Chimpion (BNANA) One Day Volume Hits $611,722.00

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $217.21 million and approximately $611,722.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chimpion has traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar. One Chimpion token can currently be purchased for about $6.85 or 0.00024610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00026704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00135268 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00189374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.05 or 0.00593319 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.73 or 0.00315383 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00053533 BTC.

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io.

Chimpion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

