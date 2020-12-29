China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Trading Up 3.5%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) was up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 33,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 176,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.

About China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHF)

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

